3 people injured in wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Highway 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Three people were injured after wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police said a driver was headed north in on U.S. Highway 52 Southbound near Highway 421 and hit two vehicles head on.

The driver of the suspected vehicle is in critical condition at the hospital. The drivers of the other two cars have been treated and released.

The lanes of the highway had been closed, but have since reopened.