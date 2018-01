× 3 lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Jimmie Kerr Road in Alamance County are closed

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Three lanes of Interstate 85 northbound near Jimmie Kerr Road in Alamance County are closed after two different wrecks in the area.

One crash involved a vehicle on I-85 near mile-marker 147 and the other is near mile-marker 150. Nobody was hurt.

The lanes are expected to reopen by 6:40 p.m. Sunday.