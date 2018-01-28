× 13-year-old girl killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A 13-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a highway in Winston-Salem with a friend on Saturday night.

Nevashia Mitchell died after being hit on Interstate 40 Westbound near Peters Creek Parkway at about 6:30 p.m., according to Highway Patrol.

Mitchell’s 12-year-old friend made it to the other side and was not injured. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway patrol said the two had crossed the eastbound lanes and were trying to cross the westbound lanes when it happened.

The children were wearing dark clothing and it was dark at the time. The driver was not at fault and will not be charged, according to troopers.

The children lived on the other side of highway and were crossing to go to the store, according to a trooper.

Three lanes of Interstate 40 Westbound near exit 192 had been closed for about three hours on Saturday night.