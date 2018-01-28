× 13-year-old boy dies in house fire in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. – A 13-year-old boy with mental disabilities died in a house fire in Elkin on Saturday, according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

Crews were called to 1695 CC Camp Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The mother was outside taking care of chores and came in to find the living room on fire, according to Shelton. The child was found dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house is a total loss. The mother and the child were the only people who lived there.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including the CC Camp Fire Department, the State Road Fire Department and the Elkin Fire Department.