Police release images of two men accused of robbing convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Eden

EDEN, N.C. – Police have released images of two men accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Saturday morning in Eden.

Officers were called to J-Mart #1 at 1320 E. Stadium Drive at about 12:21 a.m. where police said two armed men entered and demanded money.

The clerk told police that one of the suspects went behind the counter, while the other remained in front.

The suspects allegedly took the money and ran off, headed toward Byrd Street where they left in a waiting vehicle, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

The first suspect has been described as about 5’9” with a medium build, wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, black and white Nike tennis shoes and a dark ski mask.

The second suspect has been described as about 5’9” with a medium build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, dark shoes and a blue bandana covering his face.

Anyone with any information can call Detective Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755, (336) 623-9240 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.