Man injured after being hit by car in Winston-Salem on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to a police press release.

Charles Douglas Moore, 54, of Winston-Salem, was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police were called to New Walkertown Road near Dellabrook Road at about 7 p.m. where police said Moore was hit by a Mercedes Benz driven by a 68-year-old Winston-Salem woman.

Police said they do not know if Moore was walking along the curb of New Walkertown Road or trying to cross the roadway.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

New Walkertown Road near Dellabrook Road had been shut down for about two hours.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.