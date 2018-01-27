× Krispy Kreme asked fans to choose a new glazed doughnut flavor and the winner is lemon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Krispy Kreme asked fans to choose a new glazed doughnut flavor and the winner is lemon.

Nearly two million people voted for the flavor online last month, choosing lemon over blueberry, caramel and maple. The winner was announced earlier this week.

The lemon-flavored doughnut will be available for a full week this spring at participating Krispy Kreme shops, according to Krispy Kreme.

The #VoteForGlaze campaign was the first time the doughnut chain let fans choose a flavor to join the “brand’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut,” according to the company.

Last year, Krispy Kreme offered one-day special solar eclipse-theme doughnuts and a Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.