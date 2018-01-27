Friends, family hold vigil for local couple killed in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Emanuel Lee Alexander was gunned down just four days before his 53rd birthday.

Police say Lee Curry opened fire at Alexander and his wife Wanda on Tuesday night on Fairfax Road.

This is the same location where family and friends came together on Saturday to celebrate Alexander's birthday with a vigil.

He was a husband, dear friend and a father whose son struggles to hold back the tears.

"He was very loved," Emanuel Lee Alexander III said.

There were all kinds of emotions at Alexander's vigil.

There were tears, tight hugs, but some decided to have one last ride on their four wheelers in spirit of Alexander.

For Billy Adams, Alexander was more than just a friend.

"He was my brother," Adams said.

Vigil goers all had a powerful message of strength. Alexander's son, Emanuel Lee Alexander III, needs it the most.

"I'm still without a father," Alexander III said.

A picture of his dad isn't the only thing he has left to remember him by.

Alexander III carries his father's message of wanting gun violence in Greensboro to stop close to his heart.

"It's gotten out of hand and I mean it's really completely unnecessary," Alexander III said.

Through the heartache and pain, people can smile knowing their friend and loving dad is in a better place.

"He had the biggest heart I ever seen," Adams said.