FBI finds body in pond believed to be missing 4-year-old North Carolina boy

LAURINBURG, N.C. — Investigators believe they’ve discovered the body of 4-year-old Raul Gonzalez Johnson in a pond, according to Shelley Lynch with Public Affairs Office for the FBI Charlotte Division.

The Scotland County Medical Examiner’s Office must still confirm the identity and cause of death. The victim’s family has been notified.

Johnson was last seen on Village Drive walking toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg, prompting a state-wide Amber Alert on Wednesday.

His mother says his grandfather was watching him when the boy walked next door to visit one of his neighbors.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, the Scotland County sheriff said they are looking at all possibilities — including abduction.

The body was found in a pond off Peabridge Road.

More than a dozen ground search teams combed the area and authorities are working to drain a pond near the area where Raul was last seen.