ASHEBORO, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of assaulting an elderly couple at their home in Asheboro, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Lamar Hayes is accused of posing as a water department worker to get inside the home and assaulting the victims once inside.

Authorities were called to the home in the 1100 block of Ingram Drive on Wednesday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies said the victims, both in their 80s, were treated for miscellaneous injuries.

Hayes is wanted for second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapon, assault inflicting serious injury and possession of stolen goods. Each charge has two counts.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts can call the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6751 or Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463.