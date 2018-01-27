× Crash in Winston-Salem closes all but one lane of Interstate 40 Westbound near Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A crash in Winston-Salem has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 Westbound near Peters Creek Parkway, according to authorities.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. The road is expected to be closed near exit 192 until about 10 p.m.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

Authorities with the North Carolina Department of Transportation have provided the following detour information:

Alternate Route 1: Take Exit 206 (I-40 BUS West), and Follow to I-40 West. Alternate Route 2: Take Exit 193-C (Silas Creek Parkway) to US-158 South and follow to I-40 West on-ramp back onto I-40 West.