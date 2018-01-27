Bridge dedicated in memory of Todd Cook, Davidson County deputy who was killed in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A bridge on U.S. Highway 64 has been dedicated to the memory of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

Davidson County deputy Todd Cook was serving a warrant on January 27th, 2000 when he was shot and killed.

The bridge’s dedication ceremony took place Saturday inside the Davidson County Courthouse. It’s the eighteenth anniversary of Cook’s death.

The DOT approved the application for the memorial signs and Davidson County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution of support.

“I would be proud because it was my Todd, my Todd. He sacrificed his life,” JoAnn Cook, Todd Cook’s mother, told FOX8 last year.

The bridge is on U.S. Highway 64 West over Abbotts Creek.