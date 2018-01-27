× Alamance County deputies arrest and charge 16-year-old with multiple sex offense charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Alamance County have arrested and charged a teenager with multiple sex offense charges.

Chad Michael Ward, 16, of Efland, faces two counts of statutory sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Authorities said Child Protective Services started investigating a case involving alleged child abuse in September 2017. Investigators said two girls had been the victims of sexual offenses.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit also began investigating, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

Ward was jailed under a $50,000 unsecured bond as a condition for release from the Alamance County Detention Center.