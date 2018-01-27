1 dead in crash on US-421 Southbound in Forsyth County, both lanes currently closed near the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – One person has died after a wreck Saturday evening on US-421 Southbound near the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit, according to Highway Patrol.
Both lanes are closed near mile-marker 242 and are not expected to reopen until about 8:45 p.m.
The identity of the victim and cause of the crash has not been released. It remains uncertain how many vehicles were involved.
Emergency responders are on the scene.
36.076379 -80.388020