× 1 dead in crash on US-421 Southbound in Forsyth County, both lanes currently closed near the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – One person has died after a wreck Saturday evening on US-421 Southbound near the Lewisville-Clemmons Road exit, according to Highway Patrol.

Both lanes are closed near mile-marker 242 and are not expected to reopen until about 8:45 p.m.

The identity of the victim and cause of the crash has not been released. It remains uncertain how many vehicles were involved.

Emergency responders are on the scene.