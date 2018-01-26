× Winston-Salem police make arrest in case of body found in dumpster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested a man in connection to a body found in a dumpster outside a Winston-Salem apartment complex on Saturday.

Quincy Devorice Valentince, 27, of Winston-Salem, is in custody in a charge of concealment of death, according to Winston-Salem police.

Authorities were called to Ivy Apartments at 2900 Ivy Avenue near East 30th Street shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday where Curtis Jermaine Farrow, 40, of Winston-Salem, was found deceased in a dumpster.

Winston-Salem police said Farrow died as a result of blunt force trauma and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Valentince was jailed in Forsyth County under a $250,000 bond and has court planned for Monday.