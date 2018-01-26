× Wake Forest University student says man recorded her in the bathroom at off-campus house

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a female student at Wake Forest University said a man secretly recorded her in the bathroom.

The victim said she was in the bathroom and saw an unknown man holding a mobile device at about 7:15 p.m. at an off-campus house on Wake Place Court.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.