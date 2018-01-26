Video shows emotional reunion as soldier returns home to surprise father in packed North Carolina courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina soldier surprised her father by showing up in the courtroom while he was working as a detention officer.

WRAL reported that Kayla Ferrell surprised her father, Lt. James Ferrell, Thursday in a Johnston County courthouse. She has been stationed in Afghanistan for the past four months.

"It's just a big weight lifted off my shoulders, worrying every day when I text her and she doesn't answer," said James Ferrell. "To see her today is amazing."

Video shows the pair hugging and crying while people in the courtroom cheer.

“I’m so happy," Kayla Ferrell said. "I missed my daddy.”