Teen with terminal cancer gets final wish: to marry high school sweetheart

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 19-year-old from Florida is set to get his dying wish to marry his high school sweetheart.

Dustin Snyder, of Plant City, plans to marry Sierra Siverio on Sunday, WTSP reports.

Snyder, who battles a rare form of cancer called synovial sarcoma, met Siverio in middle school. The two lost touch before reuniting as high school seniors.

“She was there with me since the beginning, and I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else,” he said.

Now, the community is coming together to make sure the wedding happens — donating everything from the rings and the venue to the wedding gown.

“I can’t believe the amount of people that have reached out to help,” said Dustin’s mom Cassandra Fondahn. “It’s a lot of good and compassionate people.”

For now, high school sweethearts simply want to cherish every moment together.