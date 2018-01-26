× Suspect arrested in Alabama after husband and wife shot in Greensboro

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. — A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a husband and wife in Greensboro Tuesday night, according to Greensboro police Capt. Nathaniel Davis.

Lee Earnest Curry was arrested Alabama Friday on charges of first-degree murder, assault with a dangerous and first-degree robbery.

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Emanuel Lee Alexander and his wife Wanda Annette Alexander drove to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road for a pre-arranged meeting. When they arrived at the location, a man began shooting at them.

Wanda was shot several times in the face and torso but was able to ask a nearby resident for help. The person called 911.

Upon arrival, first responders found Emanuel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wanda was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Curry is in the Butler County Jail and will be extradited back to North Carolina.