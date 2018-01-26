Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens at Four Seasons Town Centre this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This weekend, families in the Piedmont will be able to experience Round1 Bowling & Amusement.

The entertainment company will open its Greensboro location at Four Seasons Town Centre Saturday.

“We have 100 locations in Japan, and we're trying to get at least the same amount in the United States,” said Shane Kaji, director of development.

Round1’s Greensboro site is the company’s 20th entertainment center in the United States.

“We’re very happy that it's the first location we can have here in North Carolina,” Kaji said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Takafumi Mizuno, marketing manager for Round1, says the center is approximately 50,000 square feet and includes more than 300 arcade games.

Other features include 16 bowling lanes, karaoke rooms, a food station and bar and an area for ping pong.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement will open at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

It will have hours separate from Four Seasons Town Centre.

The entertainment center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.