North Carolina keeper suspects foul play in 500K bee deaths

ZEBULON, N.C. — A North Carolina beekeeper is searching for answers after she found hundreds of thousands of bees dead around her hives last weekend, according to WRAL.

On Jan. 21, Shannon Baxter found about 500,000 dead bees in piles at her farm in Zebulon.

Baxter says the hives were healthy and warm just a few weeks ago. Now, only six are alive.

“The bees had plenty to eat, they were warm, they were dry and now they are gone,” Baxter told the station.

Baxter is the owner of Baxter’s Bees, a family business that produces honey and beeswax. She says some of the hives were turned, shifted and damaged.

Baxter says that days before she found the bees, a friend noticed clues that led her to believe the hives had been vandalized.

Still, she says the loss hurts.

“Senselessly killing all of the bees inside the colonies is gut-wrenching,” Baxter said.

Samples of the bees have been sent to the Food Drug Administration for testing to find out what caused their deaths.

