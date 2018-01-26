× New details emerge in search for missing North Carolina boy at center of Amber Alert

LAURINBURG, N.C. — New details have emerged in the search for a missing 4-year-old North Carolina boy at the center of a statewide Amber Alert.

Authorities are looking for Raul Johnson, who was last seen on Village Drive walking toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg. His mother says his grandfather was watching him when the 4-year-old walked next door to visit one of his neighbors.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, the Scottland County sheriff said they are looking at all possibilities — including abduction.

They say a pond just 800 yards from Johnson’s home was drained yesterday and nothing was found. If he isn’t found today, authorities say the search will become a recovery mission.

He is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 38 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 276-3385.