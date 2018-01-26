× Mebane man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Mebane man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl, according to a press release.

On Jan. 25, Alamance County deputies were contacted regarding a runaway juvenile. After the girl was found, she told deputies that she ran away because she had been sexually abused.

The Alamance County Special Victims Unit opened an investigation into the abuse and determined the juvenile had been sexually assaulted by 41-year-old Jose Manuel Estrada Perdomo.

Perdomo is charged with statutory sex offensive with a child by an adult, statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Two warrants were also found for failure to comply in connection with an unrelated case.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center on a $401,511 bond.