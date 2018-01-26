Man speaks out after his mother and father-in-law were assaulted at their home in Asheboro, ‘Don’t open the door’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Chris Clifton has a strong warning for people who live on Ingram Drive.

"Don't open your door if you don't know them, don't open the door," Clifton said.

The warning comes just days after his 82-year-old mother and father-in-law, Hilda and Tom Marley, were beaten in their home.

"It's just devastating that this has happened to elderly people like that," Clifton said.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies say a man pretending to work for the water department barged in with a gun.

"My mother-in-law was in the house, somebody knocked on the door," Clifton said.

"He pulled a gun on her and held it to her head. You know 'Where's the money?'"

Clifton says his father-in-law heard the noise and rushed in.

"He followed him into the bedroom, knocked him to the floor, and severely beat him in the head with the back of a gun," he said.

"His collar bone's broke," Clifton said. "He has massive lacerations on the back of his head."

Before leaving, Clifton says the man then beat his mother-in-law.

"Her skull is severely fractured in the back," he said.

Clifton says the couple has lived in the home for at least 45 years and, although they survived the attack, will take a long time to feel safe again.

"It's just sad," he said. "It's sad."

Anyone with information on this case can call Detective J.R. Welch with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6751 or Crimestoppers at 336-672-7463.