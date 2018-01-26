× Man shot, killed during fight in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — A man was fatally shot during a fight on Thursday, according to a news release from Archdale police.

Officers came to the 200 block of Stratford Road at 2:33 p.m. after a report of a fight in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken to High Point Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police interviewed multiple witnesses and collected evidence at the scene, the release said.

No suspects are in custody and the name of the deceased has not been released.