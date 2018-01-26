× ‘He just didn’t like them’: Pennsylvania school shooting thwarted, student found with arsenal of weapons

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A 14-year-old boy was arrested Thursday evening after authorities learned he planned to carry out a mass shooting at a Pennsylvania school, according to KDKA.

The teen was arrested around 8 p.m. Thursday after a student overheard the threat on the bus and alerted his parents. When police went to the 14-year-old’s home to interview the suspect, they learned he had planned to target four kids at school.

“He didn’t like them, he just didn’t like them,” said Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower about the teen’s intentions.

During a search of his bedroom, authorities found a semi-automatic rifle, one shotgun, one revolver, one crossbow, two lever-action rifles, throwing knives, two machetes and bulk ammunition for the weapons.

The teen, who was taken to a juvenile detention center, has been charged with terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a minor and criminal attempt to commit catastrophe.

Uniontown Area High School has released a statement:

“Last night, Uniontown Area School District Police were informed of a threat made by a district student to cause harm to other students. The threat was immediately investigated with the cooperation of the Pennsylvania State Police and Uniontown City Police. As a result of the investigation, the student was apprehended. Because student safety is the number one priority in the Uniontown Area School District, security has increased throughout a number of our schools today. The district would like to thank the Pennsylvania State Police, the Uniontown City Police, as well as our students, parents and staff members for their assistance and efforts to ensure a safe and productive day of education.”