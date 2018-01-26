Greensboro preparing to start work on several construction projects in the coming months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Along Burlington Road in East Greensboro, you'll notice work underway to finish building a more than $4 million fire station.

“With station 63's territory, 79 percent of the time we were not able to get to those residents in that area within four minutes,” said Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church.

It’s work Church says is needed for safety and to speed up response time during the busy winter months.

“For the year, our calls have dramatically increased. We are looking at a 50 percent increase in our calls from January first until now,” he said.

As the walls go up on the new facility, the City of Greensboro is building toward work on several other projects that will start this year.

“Some of those projects are going to have major impacts of being able to move traffic around our city efficiently,” said Director of Transportation Adam Fischer.

It includes widening the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road.

“That's going to fit in with a series of intersection improvements that are underway along Battleground Avenue, which will really improve traffic flow,” Fischer said.

The city will also spend roughly $13 million on sidewalk improvements throughout the city, along with another $33 million to widen Horse Pen Creek Road.

The project on Horse Pen Creek Road due to the recent business and housing boom in that part of town.

Altogether, $110 million will be spent on the eight different projects.

“So, we've been able to stay ahead of the curve,” Fischer said.

He says there will be a billion dollars’ worth of work going on in Greensboro in the next five years.

Right now, the projects are on schedule.

