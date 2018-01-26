Fort Bragg soldier has surprise homecoming at Chick-fil-A

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fort Bragg Army wife and mom-to-be got quite the surprise after breakfast at Chick-fil-A on Wednesday morning, according to WTVD.

Brandy Rodriguez was posing for a picture with her in-laws and the Chick-fil-A cow at the restaurant in Fayetteville when all of a sudden, she turned around to see her deployed husband, Antonio, coming out of the costume.

The soldier and his family had been planning the surprise homecoming for weeks.

Chick-fil-A Marketing Director Denise Windsor said while recording the video that’s now been viewed thousands of times on Facebook, staff began to cry and customers started clapping for the happy reunion.

“At Chick-fil-A, we love the military,” Windsor said. “Any chance that we can get to help make special moments for them, it’s our pleasure.”

Antonio and Brandy are expecting their first child in about six weeks.