× Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting elderly couple in Randolph County home

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are looking for a man accused of posing as a water department worker and assaulting an elderly couple in their Randolph County home.

Authorities were called to the home in the 1100 block of Ingram Drive on Wednesday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The suspect allegedly posed as a water department worker to get inside the home and assaulted the elderly couple once inside.

Deputies said the victims, both in their 80s, were treated for miscellaneous injuries.

Anyone with any information can call Det. J.R. Welch with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6751 or Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463.