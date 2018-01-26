× Davidson County man charged with indecent liberties with a minor

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.

Ricky Sizemore, 50, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on June 23, 2017.

The victim attended a forensic interview at The Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, where they reported that around the age of 8 they were sexually assaulted by Sizemore.

Following an investigation, Sizemore was taken into custody and placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Sizemore is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.