2 students represent Lexington high school band at state competition

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Through the years, hundreds of students have worn the marching band uniform at West Davidson High School in Lexington.

They laid a legacy and it's one that two students are following.

Linsday Hinkle and William Jones made all-district, and now they are headed to the State Band Competition.

The last time two students from their school competed was in 1998.

Hinkle plays the clarinet while Jones auditioned at district with his trumpet and euphonium. He made first chair with the euphonium.

Now, they will represent their band, which is about 55-people strong. And they'll have the chance to leave their own legacy.

