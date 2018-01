× 2 people shot, injured during robbery at a Randolph County grocery store

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. – Deputies are investigating after two people were shot and injured during a robbery at a Hispanic grocery store in Randolph County on Friday.

Deputies were called to Tienda La Pasadita at 5579 U.S. 64 at 6 p.m., according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.