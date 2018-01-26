× 2 juveniles accused of stealing car, leaving small children in car on curb in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a car and leaving two small children in the vehicle on a curb, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

On Thursday evening, a woman went to the Goodwill at 514 Waughtown St. She left her vehicle running with her 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son secured in car seats in the vehicle.

Moments after entering the store, she saw her car leaving the parking lot.

An investigation revealed that two juveniles found the vehicle running and stole it, the release said. When the suspects realized the kids were in the car, they left them at a curb in the 2000 block of Glendale Street.

A person happened upon the kids a short time later, put them in their vehicle and called police. The kids were not injured.

The suspects crashed the stolen vehicle in the area of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Cleveland Avenue and ran from the scene of the crash. Officers in the area located and arrested both suspects.

Both suspects remain in custody pending court proceedings.