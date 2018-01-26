× 2 arrested after person witnesses Elkin armed robbery, calls cops

ELKIN, N.C. — Two men were arrested early Friday morning after a robbery in Elkin, according to a press release.

At about 1 a.m., officers went to the Elk Mont Business Center at 1639 North Bridge St. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that two men entered the business with guns and took an undisclosed amount of money.

A citizen outside the business witnessed the robbery and followed the suspects, who have been identified as Keelan Antonio Tayshawn Goodwin and Shaquinton Theron Bell, until they were arrested.

Goodwin was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and given a $60,000 secured bond. Bell was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while license revoked, possession of schedule 6 controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.