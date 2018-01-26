× 16-year-old charged in connection with WSSU student’s shooting death held crowd at bay, DA says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The teen charged in connection with the shooting death of a Winston-Salem State University student used a gun to hold bystanders at bay while another man shot and killed 21-year-old Najee Ali Baker, District Attorney Jim O’Neill said.

Malik Patience Smith, 16, was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a minor, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm on educational property.

Smith appeared in Forsyth District Court via closed-circuit television for a bond hearing. His bond was set at $100,000.

Police were called to The Barn, an event venue on the Wake Forest University’s campus in the 1800 block of Wake Forest Drive, at about 1 a.m. Saturday after a gunshot was fired.

Police said Baker was shot following an argument. It happened at an event hosted by the Pi Omicron chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a Wake Forest University student organization.

Baker was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have obtained warrants for arrest charging Jakier Shanique Austin, 21, with murder and possession of a firearm on educational property. Austin has not been taken into custody.

O’Neill said Smith pulled out a gun and held Baker’s friends at by while Austin fired the shot at Baker.

Anyone with information on Austin’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.