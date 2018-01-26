× 16-year-old charged after bomb threat at Patrick County High School

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old was charged after a bomb threat at Patrick County High School Friday, according to a news release from Sheriff Dan Smith.

At about 12 p.m., school employees were notified that a bomb threat had been scratched into a bathroom stall near the gymnasium of the high school.

School officials contacted the sheriff’s office and the decision was made to evacuate the high school.

Students were taken by bus to the Rotary Building in Stuart while the sheriff’s office investigated.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the scene with explosive detecting dogs to assist the sheriff’s office in searching the school grounds. Smith said no explosives were found.

Students were permitted back on school grounds at about 3:40 p.m.

According to the sheriff, state law prohibits releasing the name of the accused juvenile, who is being held on charges of threatening to bomb a building and destruction of public property.