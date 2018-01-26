14-year-old boy recovering after being shot in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A 14-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot.

Police responded to Daniel Brooks Homes Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. where investigators say the teenager was shot in the torso.

Maria Caple lives at the complex where the teenager was shot. She said she heard a loud bang, but she still went outside to check things out.

That's when she saw the 14-year-old victim stumbling over a brick wall near her house.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store captured what Caple witnessed.

"He kept saying help, help, help, please help," Caple said.

She said the victim hit the floor just steps away from her home.

Neighbors immediately called 911 as they tried to keep him focused and alert.

Meanwhile, Allison Anders is not surprised to see another shooting in this area.

"I mean, I call it Dodge City," Anders said.

She lived at the same apartments for two years until she moved away to help protect her son.

"If we're not tightening up at home, these children won't be out here in these streets, these children won't have guns," Anders said.

What the community does have is another victim of gun violence.

"It did something to my heart to see that little boy down there because that's someone's child," Caple said.

Police say the is an investigation ongoing, but currently have no suspect.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police or Crime Stoppers.