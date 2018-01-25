Video shows moment just before bicyclist tries to beat speeding train and is fatally struck

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Video released by police in Florida shows the moment just before a bicyclist crossed train tracks when the gates were down and is fatally struck, according to the Palm Beach Post.

The video, which was taken on Jan. 17 from a camera mounted on the Brightline train, shows the train speeding along when the bicyclist comes into the picture. The train was reportedly traveling 78 mph when it hit 51-year-old Jeffrey King.

King was heading home from work when he was hit. His body was found 96.5 feet from where the crash happened, the newspaper reports.

King is one of three people hit by a Brightline train since the commuter line opened on Jan. 12. Police say the victims did not notice warning lights or crossing gates in all three instances.