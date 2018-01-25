× Police arrest man in connection to shooting at Waffle House in Burlington last year that injured 2 people

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a Waffle House last year that left two people injured.

Calvin Kenneth Antonio Owens, 30, of Burlington, was arrested Thursday at his home on two warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police were called to 2701 Alamance Road at about 2:46 a.m. May 3 where officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.