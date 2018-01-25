Police arrest man accused of attacking comedian on stage in South Carolina after the comedian made a joke about him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A man accused of attacking a comedian on stage in South Carolina after the comedian made a joke about him has been arrested.

TMZ reported that Marvin Toatley was arrested Wednesday in Columbia, S.C. after attacking Steve Brown on stage.

The suspect faces three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count each of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to property.

The suspect is accused of swinging a mic stand at the comedian during a performance at the Comedy House in Columbia on Sunday night. Video of the incident has gone viral.

Police said four people were hurt during the suspect’s outburst.