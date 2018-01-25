× North Carolina woman accused of shooting son to death on Christmas Day

CLAYTON, N.C. — A North Carolina woman has been charged in the shooting death of her 32-year-old son on Christmas Day, according to WTVD.

Elizabeth Wilkins Yarborough, 57, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of James Benjamin Yarborough Jr.

On Dec. 25, Elizabeth Yarborough called 911 to her home in Clayton and told dispatchers she needed help for her son. When Clayton police officers arrived, they found James Yarborough lying inside the apartment with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators say James Yarborough was visiting his mom for Christmas and had a conceal carry permit, so he had a gun with him.

Elizabeth Yarborough initially told officers that he had shot himself with his gun and his death was a suicide.

“I think it was probably an hour or so after the initial officers got there and assessed the scene, she made a spontaneous utterance to one of the officers that she thought she may have fired the gun that killed her son,” Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause for second-degree murder charges.

Elizabeth Yarborough was taken to the Johnston County Detention Center in Smithfield without bond.