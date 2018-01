Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Nobody was hurt after a house caught fire Thursday night in Greensboro, according to firefighters.

Crews were called to a home in the Wilpar Estates neighborhood and were on the scene as of about 7 p.m.

The couple that lives at the home was able to safely escape without getting hurt.

Fire officials believe it started as a vehicle fire that spread to the home, but the official cause is still under investigation.