New director will oversee transformation of Battleground Parks District

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's a little bit of something for everyone at the Battleground Parks District, whether you're walking around the lakes, exploring the Science Center, or learning about history from the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

The people who walk through the area and use it every day inspire Greensboro's newly minted Parks and Recreation Director, Nashsa McCray, to give them more for their experience.

"You get to see the people outside, that's what brings the passion and the impact that you're making," McCray said.

McCray has been with the department for nearly 10 years and the Battleground Parks District master plan will be one of the biggest projects she oversees in her tenure at the top. The District is a unique concept to Greensboro, combining the Country, Jaycee and Military parks under one umbrella. You may have noticed the start of the branding on trash cans and signs around the area.

"The largest part of that plan is how we connect everything," McCray said.

The first phase is about infrastructure, bringing more entrances, parking and trails to these parks over the next couple years.

That's getting paid for with millions in bond money approved in 2016. That money also goes toward updating the master plan and fine-tuning logistics for bigger projects, like an amphitheater and a grand staircase that connects the hub of Country Park to the Science Center.

The goal is to create a "one stop destination that is unique to Greensboro," in McCray's words.

"Quality of life is the main key factor that a lot of people look for when they consider whether to move to a place or a business relocates to a place," McCray said.