× Manager allegedly had open sores while making pizza, using heroin with boyfriend at Little Caesars

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – A former manager of an Indiana Little Caesars and her boyfriend are accused of buying and using heroin at the restaurant.

The former pizzeria employee, Sasha Fletcher, allegedly has hepatitis C and was preparing food with open sores on her body, according to WXIN.

Shelbyville police arrested Fletcher, and her boyfriend, Joshua Parson, after investigating the business in the 800 block of Harrison Street on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they began speaking with Fletcher and observed Parson, who is not an employee, making a pizza barehanded, according to a police report. While speaking to the couple, officers say they appeared to be impaired on heroin.

Officers then deployed a K9 to sniff the area of the couple’s vehicle. The dog reportedly indicated the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. During a search, officers say they found several syringes and spoons with residue that “appeared to be heroin.”

Both Fletcher and Parson were arrested and charged with possession of a syringe and possession of heroin.

Fletcher has been fired by Little Caesars and the restaurant will be thoroughly cleaned, according to Robert Lewis, the county health commissioner.

Indiana law requires any person in the food service industry with open sores to utilize an impenetrable barrier between the open sores and any food they are handling.

“Mr. Lewis has been checking today with local health officials on the potential for a contagious outbreak,” said Prosecuting Attorney Brad Landwerlen Wednesday.