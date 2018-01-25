Man accused of abandoning young stepdaughters after rollover crash

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of abandoning his stepdaughters after he ran a stop sign and they were all involved in a rollover crash on Sunday.

According to the Haines City Police Department, Armando De Dio Cruz was driving his 6-year-old and 13-year-old stepdaughters when he violated the right-of-way and crashed into another vehicle.

The SUV he was driving rolled over and the 6-year-old was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say De Dios Cruz, who doesn’t have a valid driver’s license, left the scene without checking to see whether the children were injured. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered a broken wrist.

He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury and child neglect.