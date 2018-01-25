Hundreds of seasonal jobs up for grabs in the Piedmont Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the lines are not quite as long at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro this time of year, the work for the summer season ahead is already in full swing.

“This is when we are gearing up for our busy season,” said Jamie Merchel, guest services officer at the NC Zoo.

Merchel says plans are in motion to accommodate the thousands of people who will visit this zoo in the spring and summer.

Those plans include hiring about 150 workers, from tram drivers to people to help with the different attractions.

“We want to offer a great guest experience here for everyone visiting the zoo and each individual that we hire for the zoo whether it's somebody in guest services or education or our parks security, every single one of them is a vital part of the operation here,” Merchel said.

The zoo is not the only one thumbing through hundreds of applications.

“We hire for about 200 seasonal positions that range anywhere from summer camp counselors to spray ground attendants at our regional parks,” said Christine Kepic, HR representative for the City of Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The department started its hiring process this month with hopes to begin training for positions like lifeguards in the next few months.

All of this ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

“There's a lot of stress in that hiring process in making sure that we have people trained and ready to go, while also keeping people safe when they come to our facilities,” Aquatics Facilities Coordinator Tanner Deisch said.

The NC Zoo will hold its seasonal job fairs there starting Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another one will be held Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find more information on openings for both the zoo and the City of Greensboro on their websites.