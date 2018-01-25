High Point using survey to improve transportation plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A major upgrade is aimed to help anyone who drives, walks or uses the public system in High Point.

City officials are depending on ideas to reshape its outdated comprehensive transportation plan that started in 2010.

Every transportation option is on the table to be renovated.

"Highway, rail, bicycle, pedestrian, transit," Transportation Planning Administrator Greg Venable said.

For Shevelle Powell, she'd like to see more city buses.

"Mostly because I have doctors appointments and need to get where they need to get," Powell said.

Jeff Groves feels differently. He likes to walking to and from his destinations. All he wants are more walking trails.

"I love to walk," Groves said. "I don't like to walk on the roads -- not that it's not safe, but it's just the traffic."

Venable said these ideas have to keep coming.

"If there's issues with their commute, congestion, highway," Venable said.

He said people need to put them in the city's online transportation survey.

Venable said this will let him know where the biggest needs are and give him a place to start improvements.

"Our greenways, sidewalks, help identify our sidewalk needs," Venable said.

This survey looks 25 years down the road to improve transportation options, mobility and how to address them moving forward.

"When people look at areas where they'd like to live, those things stand out," Venable said.

The deadline to complete the online survey is Feb. 15.