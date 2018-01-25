× 21 new flu deaths reported, bringing North Carolina total to 67 this season

RALEIGH, N.C. – Twenty-one new flu deaths have been reported in North Carolina since January 14, bringing the total number of death is the state this season to 67.

This year’s flu season ranks among the most severe in recent years.

Influenza activity has increased and is now widespread in 49 states — all except Hawaii — for the week ending January 13, according to the weekly flu report released Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

There were 14,401 new laboratory-confirmed cases during the week ending January 13, bringing the season total to 74,562. These numbers do not include all people who have had the flu, as many do not see a doctor when sick.