× 14-year-old shot, injured in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening in High Point, according to High Point police officers.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Henley Street.

The juvenile was shot in the stomach and taken to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. Police say he is in stable condition.

ThereĀ are no suspects and police are trying to find out what led to the shooting.

35.967302 -79.991166