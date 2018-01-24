× SUV plunges off North Liberty Street onto southbound U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An SUV wrecked off a Winston-Salem bridge on Wednesday evening, according to Winston-Salem police.

The vehicle went off the North Liberty Street bridge over U.S. 52 and landed in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

Witnesses told the Winston-Salem Journal the people in the vehicle are alive.

Both lanes of southbound U.S. 52 were blocked but have since reopened.